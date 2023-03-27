If you ever imagined that Dragon Ball Z and Looney Tunes would be in a crossover but they thought that would never happen they are wrong. Although it is not official, someone did imagine what such a peculiar mix would be like.

This is the designer FluffyFlyArt (@fluffyflyart) who through his Instagram account decided to mix two universes that couldn’t be more different. This is how Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck have an amazing appearance.

This crossover has the title of Looney Ball Z and FluffyFlyArt even ‘named the characters resulting from their efforts. This is how Bugs ends up becoming Son Bugz (Goku) and Daffy into Prince Daffy (Vegeta).

In another image, Lord Fuddza (Elmer Fudd as Frieza) appears facing Son Bugz. The designs are quite creative and have a lot of detail. In another illustration, Super Daffy (Daffy Duck) vs. Petun.18 (Petunia).

In the same image of Daffy Duck (Daffy Duck in Latin America) and Petunia are Pepe Le .17 (Pepe Le Pew) and Foghorn Leg .16 (Foghorn Leghorn or Gallo Claudio).

FluffyFlyArt was very creative in bringing together Dragon Ball Z and looney tunes in Looney Ball Z.

In another design you can see Sylves Shinhan (Sylvester), Big Bad Cell (Big Bad Wolf), Petun.18 (Petunia) and Porky Piggllin (Porky Pig). Do not hesitate to visit the check from FluffyFlyArt on Instagram.

When did the Looney Tunes appear?

This crossover between Dragon Ball Z and the Looney Tunes is a good opportunity to remember when the latter appeared. The cartoon they come from started with an animated short called Sinkin’ in the Bathtub It came out in 1930.

Little by little, more and more characters created by Warner Bros. ended up in this category, although at first it was not contemplated. But his popularity really exploded.

Movie theaters, which was where his animated shorts or cartoons could be seen, were the traditional place to see them before there was a television in every home.

That was from 1940 to the late 60s. According to some, the term Looney Tunes, which can be translated as crazy drawings, is an analogy to Silly Symphonies or silly symphonies, which were what Walt Disney did. Since then both series have competed.

