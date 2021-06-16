Dragon ball It has a huge number of characters, and each of them has had an impact on the story, no matter how big or small. Yamcha He is a warrior who has lent himself to all kinds of jokes and memes, but not many know that he has his own manga, which was born thanks to a drunkenness.
Dragon Ball: That time I was reincarnated as Yamcha it’s a tome spin-off full of humor that offers us a new perspective on this character, and that perfectly mimics the original work of Akira Toriyama. Well, the editors of Shuheisha They confirmed that the idea of working on it occurred to them while they were out for drinks.
Via: ComicBook
Leave a Reply