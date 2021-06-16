Dragon ball It has a huge number of characters, and each of them has had an impact on the story, no matter how big or small. Yamcha He is a warrior who has lent himself to all kinds of jokes and memes, but not many know that he has his own manga, which was born thanks to a drunkenness.

Dragon Ball: That time I was reincarnated as Yamcha it’s a tome spin-off full of humor that offers us a new perspective on this character, and that perfectly mimics the original work of Akira Toriyama. Well, the editors of Shuheisha They confirmed that the idea of ​​working on it occurred to them while they were out for drinks.

Via: ComicBook