Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 it truly seems infinite and is about to expand further with the new DLC “Future Saga Chapter 2”of which we can see a first teaser trailer published by Bandai Namco on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2024.

Released practically eight years ago, the action game based on the famous series by Akira Toriyama has not yet concluded its journey and will continue to receive content even with the arrival of the new downloadable package, which does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive coming soon on all platforms.

The new teaser trailer shows some glimpses of the story told in Future Saga Chapter 2, which seems like a direct sequel to the one seen in the first chapter of Future Saga, continuing the events started in the previous package.