Bandai Namco has announced the availability of a new update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 which brings new content such as costumes and accessories. It also introduces a completely new mode, Cross Versus, and a new Festival of Universes, in which players will choose their own faction and try to earn the most points to lead it to victory. Cross Versus is a new mode that pits two teams of 3 players each against each other, who will have to work together in order to win. In the first phase of the battle, the teams are placed in different arenas, in which they will have to do their best to gain as much power as possible. After reaching a certain threshold, the area’s Boss will be available and players will finally be able to defeat it. To win you must either collect the maximum number of mission points or defeat the Boss in your area before the opposing team defeats yours. The Festival of Universes is a temporary in-game event where players can choose their faction and earn points to climb the individual leaderboards and help their faction win. Winners can earn rewards that will depend on their faction’s and individual rankings. Points can be earned by playing the title normally, with some modes receiving bonuses at certain times.