Bandai Namco has announced the release date of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions Of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2which will be available starting from May 24, 2024.

“Next-gen” versions will also be available in the form of free upgrade for all those who have already purchased the game on PS4 and Xbox One. More details on how the upgrade process and data transfer will take place will be announced by the Japanese publisher at a later date.

For the moment, no information has been revealed about the improvements that will be introduced in the PS5 and Xbox Series increase in resolutionDragon Ball FighterZ, there are problems with the free upgrade on Xbox Series X|S compared to the old-gen versions, which run at 1080p and 60 fps.