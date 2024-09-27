BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has released the first teaser trailer for “Future Saga Chapter 2“, next DLC by Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2. At the moment the company has not anticipated when this additional content will be available, it has only stated that its release will take place “very soon“.

While we wait, let’s enjoy the first teaser trailer. Happy viewing!

Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 – Teaser DLC

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment away Gematsu