













Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 reveals the arrival date for the Gohan Beast DLC | EarthGamer

In addition to these characters, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC will come with more additions. Among them 7 new skills, 4 parallel quests, 2 new missions, 1 stage, 5 costumes and accessories, 5 super souls and 15 loading screens.

This package will be available for download from May 11. It should be noted that it is the second with content related to superhero. The first one is already available for download and includes the characters from Gamma 1, Gamma 2 and Gohan with their appearance from the movie.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One and next-generation consoles thanks to backward compatibility. So if you are interested in playing it and getting its DLC, you already know where you can do it. Will you download these new characters?

What is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2?

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is a fighting video game from the beloved franchise created by Akira Toriyama. Here players can engage in combat with their favorite characters from all the sagas. In addition to that they have the opportunity to create their own heroes.

Source: Bandai Namco

Despite being out since 2016, Bandai has kept it alive all these years with the addition of new DLC. Since the franchise is still going strong, it may only be a matter of time before they announce a new pack. Will they give it a chance?

