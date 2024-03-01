BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has revealed the release date for the versions PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series Of Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2. The title will be available on both platforms starting next year May 24th. Those who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be able to upgrade for freeand transfer your save so you don't lose any progress you've made.

Further details on how to make the save transfer will be released in the future. So we just have to wait to find out more.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu