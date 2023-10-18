Even though they practically passed seven years from publication, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 still manages to attract over one million active players per monthaccording to what was revealed by Bandai Namco.

This detail was shared by producer Masayuki Hirano in an interview published on the game’s official website to celebrate the milestone of over 10 million copies sold since its debut in stores.

“Even though it’s been seven years since the release of Xenoverse 2, we still have around 1 million fans a month playing around the world. It’s pretty much been that way since we released the game,” says Hirano. “Since so many people want to play this game, I want to create an environment where they can continue to enjoy it. I really want fans to continue to enjoy Dragon Ball in the future.”

“When Xenoverse 2 was released, we initially announced that we would support the game for a year, so that players could continue to enjoy it for a long time,” he added, hinting that not even Bandai Namco expected success at the time and a similar attachment from fans.