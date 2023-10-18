Even though they practically passed seven years from publication, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 still manages to attract over one million active players per monthaccording to what was revealed by Bandai Namco.
This detail was shared by producer Masayuki Hirano in an interview published on the game’s official website to celebrate the milestone of over 10 million copies sold since its debut in stores.
“Even though it’s been seven years since the release of Xenoverse 2, we still have around 1 million fans a month playing around the world. It’s pretty much been that way since we released the game,” says Hirano. “Since so many people want to play this game, I want to create an environment where they can continue to enjoy it. I really want fans to continue to enjoy Dragon Ball in the future.”
“When Xenoverse 2 was released, we initially announced that we would support the game for a year, so that players could continue to enjoy it for a long time,” he added, hinting that not even Bandai Namco expected success at the time and a similar attachment from fans.
Impressive numbers thanks to constant support
Launched the now distant October 28, 2016 in our shores on PS4, Xbox One and PC, Dragon Ball Xenoverse has been supported with constant injections of new content and paid DLC which has dramatically expanded the roster of available fighters, who are now over 130.
In 2017 the game also arrived on Nintendo Switch, followed by the Google Stadia version in 2019. Just a few days ago, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions were published together with a large free update.
#Dragon #Ball #Xenoverse #million #active #players #month #years #launch