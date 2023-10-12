Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 turns 7 and, to celebrate this important anniversary, Bandai Namco has presented a series of new features coming to the fighting game for PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox One.

Starting today, October 12th, it is available an update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 which adds a new mode: time trials for characters that can be purchased as DLC which will be available from today until October 19th.

Additionally, the update adds a new in-game event, “Festival of Universes,” a new mode of battle, called “Cross Versus”, a new skill, the Ultrainstinct, and a new limit level for our avatar.

As if that wasn’t enough, Bandai Namco has announced important news for 2024: one is in fact on the way next-gen version of the game. In addition to this, substantial new additions are expected over the next year, including new scenarios and new playable characters.

Fans of the series Dragon Ball they know well that they are on the safe side with Xenoverse 2, one of the most loved games of the saga ever. The next upcoming Dragon Ball title is the highly anticipated Budokai Tenkaichi 4, of which we still don’t know the period or even a release date.