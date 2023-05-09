Bandai Namco and the developers of Dimps have announced that the Hero of Justice Pack 2 DLC For Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be available from Thursday 11 May 2023also revealing that Gohan in the Beast version of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be the third and final character of this add-on.

In addition to this new enhanced version of the Saiyan, the package will also include Orange Piccolo and Piccolo (Awakening)as well as four Parallel Quests, two Extra missions, a new stage, five costumes and accessories, seven skills, five Super Souls and 15 loading screens inspired by last year’s film.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showcasing Gohan Beast’s abilities and other content coming with the DLC, which you can view in the player below.

The Hero of Justice Pack 2 DLC will be included in one package priced at 16.99 euros together with the Hero of Justice Pack 1, already available in the Steam, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch stores, which includes Gamma 1, Gamma 2 and Gohan (Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero version).