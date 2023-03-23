BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment makes available a free upgrade for stainless Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2which adds new costumes and accessories to the title, new Super Anime and CC Mascotthe Awoken Skill”beast”, 3 new raids and finally Cell Max as the raid boss.

The company also announces that theHero of Justice Pack 2 will be available soon and will include new characters from the film Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HEROthat is to say Orange Piccolo, Piccolo Power Awakening and another character that has yet to be revealed.

Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 – Free Update #16

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment