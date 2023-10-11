Bandai Namco continues with support for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2as announced through a message on X and a new trailer showing “a step towards the future” for the Dragon Ball action game, with a big free update scheduled for tomorrow and the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions in 2024.
Let’s start with the update: available on October 12, 2023, this update will be free for all owners of the game, introducing numerous contents new.
Among these we find the Festival of Universes event, the new Cross Versus Battle mode and various other elements that modify some characteristics of the gameplay.
Lots of news for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Among these there is a raising the level cap for the avatar, the Awoken Kill Ultra Instinct level and further improvements. To relaunch the game, Bandai Namco has also decided to launch a welcome campaign with login bonuses for a limited period of time from 12 to 19 October, as well as free trials for additional characters in the DLC.
In the 2024 further DLC are also planned with other settings and scenarios, other playable characters and many other contents, as well as further, still mysterious additions. It should be noted that the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series Meanwhile, the game has exceeded 10 million copies sold.
#Dragon #Ball #Xenoverse #big #free #update #tomorrow #PS5 #Xbox #Series #versions #announced