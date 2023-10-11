Bandai Namco continues with support for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2as announced through a message on X and a new trailer showing “a step towards the future” for the Dragon Ball action game, with a big free update scheduled for tomorrow and the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions in 2024.

Let’s start with the update: available on October 12, 2023, this update will be free for all owners of the game, introducing numerous contents new.

Among these we find the Festival of Universes event, the new Cross Versus Battle mode and various other elements that modify some characteristics of the gameplay.