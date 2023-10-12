













To start, this October 12 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 you will receive a big free update. This will have a new event called Festival of the Universes, as well as a new battle mode. General improvements will also be included, an increase in the maximum level that our avatar can reach and the ability to release Ultra Instinct.

At some point in 2024 they plan to launch the version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Over the next year they will launch a new scenario, more playable characters and new content that they have not yet revealed. So it looks like Bandai Namco will still be busy with this title.

At the end of their content map they placed the words ‘and more’, implying that support awaits even after 2024. So if you are fans of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 you will be very well served for a while longer. What do you think?

What else can we expect from Dragon Ball in terms of video games?

A few months ago it was announced that Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 It was already in development. For now there is not much information, but its appearance in a trademark registration suggests that an announcement could be close.

Source: Bandai Namco

In fact, many fans believe that it will be revealed during New York Comic Con this October 12. Since the brand will be present with a panel, where they promised that there would be a very important announcement. Perhaps it is the reveal of its gameplay, but we can only hope.

