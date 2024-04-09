BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has revealed the arrival of a new version of Android 18 And Videl in Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2. The two protagonists in their version coming from Dragon Ball Super will be part of the DLC “Future Saga Chapter 1”, for which a possible release date has not yet been announced. As previously anticipated, this new additional content will consist of well four different chapters.

While waiting to find out more we leave you now with a short trailer for Android 18 And Videl. Good vision!

Android 18 (DB Super) will be available in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC! With her “Steel Mirage” special skill, dash towards the opponent and attack from behind with a Destructo-Disc… Catch them by surprise! #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/zTit1QzDIH — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) April 9, 2024

Play as Videl (DB Super) in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC! Use her “Seagull Combination” special skill to close the distance and punch the opponent repeatedly. You can also perform an unwatchable spinning kick during the attack! #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/sp2gGAg8rc — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) April 9, 2024

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu