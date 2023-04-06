Let’s go back to the good old Dragon Ball with a real classic, namely the C18 cosplay (or Android 18) by xandrastaxwith an interpretation that confirms the model’s great ability to interpret, in particular, the character created by Akira Toriyama.

The Polish cosplayer has already shown her reinterpretations of the character in other cases previously, and also in this case she manages to recreate the glacial cyborgs of Dragon Ball to perfection, thanks to the cold gaze that distinguishes her and her appearance really close to the beautiful and icy platinum blonde fighter.

While not exactly one of the main characters within the large cast of Dragon Ball, Android 18 continues to be particularly popular with cosplayers from all over the world being, in fact, one of the most sensual and intriguing created by Toriyama, who usually doesn’t indulge much in such elements.

The fandom and obviously the cosplayers gave it a particularly sexy interpretation, as the beautiful xandrastax testifies in this case too. In this case, in addition to the remarkable physique of the model, the reinterpretation of C18 also takes place perfectly through the clothes and obviously the hair.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Camie from Shirogane-sama taken from My Hero Academia, the cosplay of Tsunade from capeOfwonders taken from Naruto, that of Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai from Cyberpunk Edgerunner, Chichi’s cosplay from Nadyasonika from Dragon Ball, Misty’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, C18 from seracoss from Dragon Ball and Jessie’s cosplay from shproton from Pokémon.