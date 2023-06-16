A major crossovers of anime finally reached our continent thanks to Adult Swim at the beginning of this year. the warriors of Dragon Ball Super, one piece and Toriko they found themselves fighting and eventually sharing food with each other, and it turns out that you can now watch this episode in Latin American Spanish.
This episode of crossover originally came under the anime banners of one piece and Toriko, arriving in 2013 and bringing together the warriors of the three series thanks to a tournament in which the prize was the largest meat in the universe. Of course, considering how much the heroes of all three series love to eat, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them battle each other for the chance to take the gold. While we never get a definitive answer as to which franchise has the strongest warriors in this matchup, many anime fans would agree that anime characters from Dragon Ball Super they would take victory thanks to their power levels that can end the universe.
The Chilean channel ETC TV broadcast the chapter Toriko X One Piece X Dragon Ball Super Crossover Special last June 14. Almost every original voice you know is in this episode and this is the full cast:
Luffy ― Desiree Gonzalez
Zoro—Gabriel Basurto
Nami ― Georgina Sanchez
Usopp – Alejandro Orozco
Sanji ― Noah Velazquez
Chopper ― Nayelly Solís
Robin ― Kerygma Flores
Franky ― Manuel Campuzano
Brook ― Oscar Flores
Goku ― Mario Castañeda
Vegeta – Rene Garcia
Gohan ― Luis Manuel Avila
Master Rochi ― Jesus Cortés
Piccolo ― Carlos Segundo
Krillin ― Eduardo Garza
Goten ― Laura Torres
Trunks ― Gaby Willer
Milk ― Patricia Acevedo
Bulma ― Rocío Garcel
Videl ― Carola Vázquez
Mr. Satan ― Ricardo Brust
Announcer ― Salvador Delgado
Toriko ― Dafnis Fernández
Coco ― Eduardo Ramirez
Sunny ― Jose Vilchis
Zebra—Daniel Lacy
Narrator ― Oscar Gamboa
Mansam ― Jorge Ornelas
Komatsu ― Ricardo Bautista
Rin ― Karen Vallejo
Setsuno ― Isabel Romo
Tina ― Angelica Villa
It is unknown if the episode will be broadcast in other countries in the region, either by an open television channel or if it will be monopolized by a streaming platform, but it is good to know that the work is done and it is just a matter of some executives becoming interested in it. strike a bargain.
Via: levelup
Editor’s note: How many of you are with your pants on fire? Let’s hope that soon someone is encouraged to bring this episode to our country.
