It has just been announced that the beloved franchise of dragon ball It will have its own amusement park. This will have more than thirty games distributed in areas that recreate the most iconic places that Goku and company went through in their adventures.

At the moment no details were released about the games it will have. However, the first glimpse of the park's concept revealed a Shenlong roller coaster and another that will make use of virtual reality. Of course, the most attractive thing could be visiting the most iconic sites in Dragon Ball.

In the trailer and a series of renders were revealed the recreations of Capsule Corp, Kame House, the martial arts tournament arena, Frieza's ship, Master Karin's tower and Kamisama's floating palace. It will undoubtedly be an extraordinary visit.

It does not have an exact opening date yet, but it will be located in the city of Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. So if you are a Dragon Ball fan and these first 'glimpses' attracted you, you better start saving for when you can visit it. What did you think?

How will the Dragon Ball park be divided?

The park of dragon ball It will be divided into seven different zones. This with the idea that each one represents one of the seven spheres of the dragon. Each area will have its own attractions and events for attendees. The city government invites us to stay tuned for news.

Source: Qiddiya

It should be noted that the park will have an area of ​​500,000 square meters., which indicates that there will be plenty of space to recreate these places and make attendees feel like inhabitants of the beloved world created by Akira Toriyama. They would like to go?

