As we reported to you at the time, it was already possible to see dragon ball, DBZ and DBGT in crunchyroll, only that nothing else was in English, but now we can tell you that as of August 18 we will have the first season of the original series of Akira Toriyama with dubbing in Latin Spanish.

This information was revealed through a statement and on the anime streaming service’s social networks. Even the account appreciates the support of the fans to bring that classic that marked an entire generation. We could also add that Televisa no longer has the rights.

dragon ball Latin Spanish will now be available in Crunchyroll. | Image: Toei Animation

Now, the first thing you should know is that this release includes episodes 1 to 31 of the first season of Dragon Ball. Also, the episodes will arrive at the same time as the premiere of the film of Super: Super Hero in theaters in Latin America.

On the other hand, the anime based on the manga of Akira Toriyama It saw the light for the first time in 1986 in Japan and from there it spread to different corners of the world. In Mexico and other corners of Latam it arrived during the nineties and from there the success of Goku’s story has not stopped.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball: The Breakers: An attempt to change the formula that could amuse the most fans

How many episodes does Dragon Ball have?

Well, you know that the first adventures of Goku with Latin dubbing will be available in Crunchyroll As of August 18, the thing is, it’s only 31 episodes. We’ll have to wait a while longer for the rest to arrive.

Now, How many episodes does Dragon Ball have? In total there are 153 and all had their respective dubbing into Latin Spanish. The question is that it is very likely that the quality of that audio is not going to be optimal, will they surprise us with a new dubbing?

What do you think of this ad? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section. We also remind you that you can follow our news through Facebook, Twitter Y Google news. Do you want to be part of our community? Pass to Discord where there is a place for you.