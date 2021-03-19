Dragon ball can be considered as one of the most widespread anime works worldwide, since Goku it has fans practically everywhere.

The drawing style of Akira toriyama makes the appearance of each character unmistakable, although that hasn’t stopped fans from giving them alternate designs based on other works.

You probably never imagined that Goku could have the appearance of a character from Studio ghibli, but a fan of Dragon ball made it come true and it doesn’t look bad at all.

Although probably Hayao Miyazaki I would never have created something like Akira toriyama, an artist managed to fuse the best of both worlds.

Fabio Chibi, who is a big fan of Studio ghibli, applied the style of this study to create a unique animation of Dragon ball that immediately attracted attention.

In this work we can see Goku meditating on a large rock, while the camera zooms out and shows a natural landscape that has a very identifiable vibe.

This strange fusion between Dragon Ball and Studio Ghibli was originally published via the platform ArtStation, and as you can see, it merges both worlds without being forced.

Of course it helps a lot if the scene has a calm rhythm, but it would be interesting to see what one of the epic battles would look like in this same animation style.

Fabio Chibi has several works that have a similar style, although this is the only one dedicated to Dragon ball.

If you want to see more of his work, you can follow him on your official ArtStation account, where you will find several interesting things.

