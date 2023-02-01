dragonball is one of the most important franchises in the Japanese anime and manga industry. Goku and his friends have crossed all geographical boundaries and enjoy fame even to this day. However, Bulma, one of her favorite characters, did not debut in dragonball. It first appeared on the screen thanks to Urusei Yatsura.

Bulma appeared in Urusei Yatsura, Remember My Love the third film adapted from the work of Rumiko Takahashi. It should be noted that the film was released a year before the first installment of the anime of dragonball.

In fact, the specific dates are the following:

sleeve of dragonball– 1984.

film of urusei yatsura —1985

anime from dragonball — 1986

Bulma's first animated appearance was not the first episode of Dragon Ball but actually the final scene of Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love, which came out only three months after the DB manga started, with her appearance being based on her outfit on the title page of chapter 4.

In the images of the first appearance, we can appreciate a debutante Bulma, with her lilac hair and combed with a big bow. In addition to his gloves and baggy pants. Ready with her glasses to ride her classic motorcycle. Clearly the line and the color palette belong to a long time ago, however, we are all capable of recognizing it.

Nevertheless, this cameo of dragonball Y urusei yatsura it was one prior to the release of the anime, so no one could recognize her. However, if you’re a fan of Bulma, you should definitely watch the movie, it’s sure to bring a couple of smiles to your face.

Where can I watch Dragon Ball?

All installments of the classic anime are available on Crunchyroll.

612 episodes— DB

912 episodes — DB Z

128 episodes — DB GT

131 episodes — DB Super

For his part, urusei yatsura announced a remake of its anime. This came out in October 2022. Although his work has an anime of 195 chapters, twelve ovas and six movies.

Both animes are very popular, however, few would know of this delicate cameo.

