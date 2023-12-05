













The name of this one is Motorsport Stiletto Boot and it is a Jeffrey Campbell brand item. As you can see, the design and the mix of colors are reminiscent of the armor that Saiyans use when fighting.

However, on the article description page there is not the slightest allusion to dragon ball not the Prince of the Saiyans.

These boots are also available in a combination of black, white and red that is not at all reminiscent of Vegeta or any character created by Akira Toriyama or Toei Animation.

Likewise, there is another similar design that combines white and pink. Some believe that it is just to ‘mislead’ and the idea is that they will always remember Vegeta.

Only to get rid of any payment of rights, they are not an official product. This article reminiscent of dragon ball It is made of synthetic leather.

In addition to its striking coloring, it has padded panels and takes inspiration from a motorcyclist’s boots.

But the pointed toe and metallic stilettos are feminine elements. From what has been revealed, this shoe has a price of $270 dollars, so it is somewhat high.

The online store Nordstrom, which apparently ships to Mexico, offers these boots that are reminiscent of Vegeta from dragon ball for $5 thousand 109.32 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

This price It does not include shipping costs or customs taxes, which in this case must apply because it exceeds $50 dollars.

Without a doubt, these boots will attract the attention of more than one cosplayer who wants to do a sex-change cosplay of Vegeta.

