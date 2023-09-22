Netflix has acknowledged that the first season of the live-action version was a success, and was undoubtedly one of the most watched programs in recent weeks. Given the extensive and unceasing history of One Piece, the series finally broke the curse of live-action anime adaptations. Fans have shown the same enthusiasm for the series as they did for the manga and anime.

Many people praised the actors, animation, narrative, and characters of the first season. The story of the series has continued to be fascinating thanks to the characters developed in the first season. Even after receiving so much appreciation and success, there are still some viewers who have expressed their disappointment with the series. Among them is the famous Sean Schemmelwho is the long-time voice of Son Goku in the English version of dragon ball.

The actor stated that One Piece did not impress him and that Hollywood learned nothing from the catastrophic Dragonball Evolution. In an interview, he explained how the American industry cannot understand the concept of live action.

“It’s weird because I have an insider’s view and I’ve watched Hollywood try to figure out anime for my entire career, and they haven’t figured it out yet. You don’t realize it until you see them, and I’m not entirely sure that the anime genre translates well to any live action. “I’m not entirely convinced.”

The popularity of One Piece of Netflix has begun to change this reputation for the better, but Schemmel He remains unconvinced. The actor claims that perhaps one day he will be able to convince himself otherwise. Despite the impeccable cast, the excellent editing and the epic plot, Schemmel believes that Hollywood would never be able to find the perfect way to adapt the anime genre to live-action.

Schemmel compared the disappointment of the series with the live-action film of dragon ball. She said she finds it interesting that Hollywood is trying so hard to enter that space but is failing miserably. He added:

“I’ve only seen part of the live-action version of One Piece, and frankly I think it’s terrible. The live-action movie of ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ (2009) was also terrible, but for a different reason. They changed directors halfway through production, even before it began. It’s interesting to see how Hollywood has tried to latch onto this story and enter that space… As a public figure, I feel very nervous about just saying, ‘I don’t really like the live-action version of One Piece‘. “It’s not necessarily the fault of the cast and crew.”

Although the live action version of One Piece has left its mark in the books of hit series, there are still people who are disappointed with the concept of live-action and may not accept it as a genre, just like the popular voice artist of dragon ball.

Via: fandomwire

Editor’s note: What is this guy talking to me about? Dragon Ball Evolution and One Piece of Netflix They are millions of light years away. In the case of the United States, it is very easy. They always fail because they want to make everything worse and that is what will happen again with the supposed series Dragon Ball LG+ (look for that on TikTok). The live-action adaptations also look horrendous on the Japanese, I think it has a lot to do with how much the mangaka is involved, and in the case of One Piece the result is wonderful. Now let’s talk about the American dubbing quality, Mr. Schemel…