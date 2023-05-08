Let’s go back to that again Dragon Ball with this nice Videl cosplay from elia.ferywhich in this case takes up a character that is actually not much exploited compared to others in the large cast of Akira Toriyama’s work but also particularly fascinating for this reason.

The cosplayer reproduces Videl, in the photo published on Instagram, in her typical way training outfit, one of the best known outfits of the character in question, to tell the truth also quite simple to reconstruct compared to other costumes in the series. The clothing is simple but reconstructing it to perfection is not trivial, and it can be said that elia.fery has succeeded in full.

The reproduction is therefore very faithful to the original model, with the various characteristics spot on. Moreover, this is the version of Video with short hair, perhaps used less by cosplayers than the first version of the adult character, resulting decidedly convincingalso thanks to the hair and makeup.

On the other hand, Videl is a character who is particularly loved, with her typical determination which then leads her to be part of the group of protagonists as Gohan’s companion.

