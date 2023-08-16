We still remember the stainless Dragon Ball with this nice Videl cosplayagain by elia.ferywho is practically a specialist regarding the characters of Akira Toriyama’s series, in this case taking up the original version of the girl, before the famous haircut and further evolutions.

In this case, the cosplayer has chosen to reproduce Videl in her typical way training outfit and in the first look with which we see her in the manga and anime, or with long hair before the well-known cut which will then characterize her clearly. The clothing, in line with the subject in question, is simple, but a perfect reconstruction like this is not a trivial operation.

Elia.fery has specialized in reproducing various Dragon Ball characters, and also in this case has hit the mark in a truly remarkable way, getting all Videl’s characteristics right. The cosplay in question is therefore decidedly convincingalso thanks to the hair and makeup.

If you are looking for other Dragon Ball cosplays by the same model, we refer you to the cosplay of C18, to that of Caulifla and to that of Marion in a swimsuit.