Videl’s appearance in Dragon Ball Z loved many fans of the series. The bellicose introduction of her and her relationship with Gohan drew a lot of attention. To such a degree that Videl has since started appearing in fan art and cosplay.

In the latter case, it should be noted that the most popular version of the daughter of Mr Satan is that of her debut. That is, when she stood out for having her hair styled into a pair of pigtails.

However, when he decided to cut it off, it was not the same for many. Neither when she started dating Gohan, she was able to accompany him with her Great Saiyaman attire and even less when she got married.

Videl as a housewife did not attract the attention of cosplay fans. Yes, there are some of the versions said before but Videl with pigtails wins by a lot. Perhaps because she showed her in an indomitable and attractive way for the fans.

Currently Videl, like other characters, made the leap to the series of Dragon Ball Super without much problem. It is at this stage, which spans before the End of Z in the manga and anime, that he had Pan.

What was forever forgotten was his appearance when he met Gohan and that several fans still long for. Luckily there will always be a cosplay that allows us to remember the old Videl from Dragon Ball Z.

A nostalgic cosplay of Videl from Dragon Ball Z

The cosplay that we bring you this time of Videl from Dragon Ball Z it is a contribution from the cosplayer Ildefonso Cassandra (@cassmalasuerte). The ring pigtails we mentioned earlier are present and the same can be said for his black hair.

As for the outfit you wear, it is similar to that of this character, which is not very difficult to replicate. It is only necessary to have a white shirt as well as a pair of black shorts.

In the photos that we share with you, it is possible to appreciate everything said before in addition to the black gloves without tips that expose the fingers. The star-shaped emblem that Videl usually wears can also be seen.

What is not possible to know is if she is wearing the socks or shoes of this character, which would have been good details to complement this cosplay. It is a more or less acceptable job.

