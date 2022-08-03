With the output of Dragon Ball Z many characters emerged who came to stay in the series. One of them is Videlwho is currently the wife of Gohan and is still very popular, especially in the cosplay.

Although in this sense it must be said that the interpretations based on her in her youth far exceed her older stage. When she met the son of Goku He stood out for having a rebellious and challenging attitude.

She was suspicious about Gohan and one day he ended up discovering his great abilities. In those days he used to style his black hair into a pair of pigtails, which reached to his shoulders.

He was also wearing a baggy white T-shirt or T-shirt. In this stood out the emblem of the Orange Star High School Where do you study. Likewise, she was wearing a black lycra and gloves of the same color but without spikes.

Font: Toei Animation.

To the above we must add a pair of green and purple boots. This way of dressing was very practical for Videl. It allowed him to move from one side to another without any problem and execute the most diverse movements.

However, on the advice of Gohan, trimmed her hair… and the pigtails said goodbye. She never combed her hair that way again. Luckily there is cosplay that lets us remember Videl in that way.

Font: Instagram.

A cosplay from the past of Videl, the daughter of Mr. Satan

The cosplay of Videl of Dragon Ball Z what we bring you now is a contribution of the cosplayer Puraicosplay (@purai.prih). As you can see, it recreates the appearance of this character created by Akira Toriyama.

He took into account all the details to interpret it. Regarding this cosplay, Puraicosplay commented ‘I need to improve to be a better fighter. Who knows how Gohan perceives me?’.

Font: Instagram.

East cosplay it is not very complicated to do; Maybe that’s why it’s so popular. But also because it lets you remember the way Videl debuted in the series. There are characters that hardly change inside dragon ballbut as for the feminine it is another story.

Their appearance not only changes in terms of the outfits they wear but also on a physical level. It is something that always cares a lot toriyama.

In addition to dragon ball we have more information about video games in general in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.