Bunny Bulma, how to live without? Despite the fleeting appearance in the series Dragon Ballhas become one of the most iconic versions of Bulma, so much so that i cosplay dedicated are multiplying, like that of vestara_ivy, which gives the character a great joy.

vestara_ivy joins the long line of cosplayers who have dealt with this character, who seems to recall the PlayBoy bunnies, but who is actually the son of an all-Japanese cultural peculiarity. In fact, by tradition, girls who look like rabbits are made to wear rabbit clothes.

It must be said that Bulma wears the bunny costume on very rare occasions. Anyway, that was enough to get her into popular imagination and make it one of her most loved costumes ever.

The costume itself consists of six pieces: a headband with bunny ears, a white collar with a red bow tie, a black leotard with a white cotton rabbit tail, a pair of blue tights, a pair of high heels red with ankle straps and a pair of white shirt cuffs. vestara_ivy was therefore perfect in reproducing it.

As already reported, Akira Toriyama, the author of Dragon Ball, had already used this costume in another of his works, namely in Dr. Slump and Arale, where he had made a maid wear it. Also interesting is that the Bunny Bulma costume appears in several video games, such as Dragon Ball: Advanced Adventure, Dragon Ball: Origins, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2, Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and Dragon Ball Legends.