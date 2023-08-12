Dragon Ball is full of characters appreciated by the public, but probably one of the most loved is Bulma, Goku’s first adventure companion in the search for the Dragon Balls. Even in the cosplay world the girl is often recreated and now we can see just one Bunny Bulma cosplay realized by vanillacos.

vanillecos offers us a classic cosplay of Bunny Bulma, portraying her with a smile on her lips. The woman appears in the series in many versions, since as mentioned she has been present since the very first episode / volume of Dragon Ball.

Tell us what you think of the Bunny Bulma cosplay made by vanillacos? Has the character from the Dragon Ball series been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?