Orphaned of the only figure that could be considered “family”, the very young Goku he carries on his life in a remote cottage in the woods, earning his food thanks to his talent and extraordinary strength in the martial arts. The boy’s life will take a particular turn when he gets acquainted with Bulmadaughter of the brilliant founder of Capsule Corporationwhich is looking for seven particular objects known as Dragon Balls, which are said to be able to make a wish come true once collected. Goku is in possession of the four-star sphere, which he jealously guards as a memento of his adoptive grandfather, and doesn’t like the idea of ​​giving it up. As fate wanted this meeting, however, due to some bizarre events Goku and Bulma will find themselves traveling together in search of the Dragon Balls, meeting during their adventure many new and important friends and having to clash with as many increasingly fearsome opponents and powerful

Original title: ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル (Doragon Bōru)

English title: DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION

Italian release: May 18, 2022

Number of volumes: 1 (ongoing, 34 total)



Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Shonen, combat, action, awesome

History and Drawings: Akira Toriyama

Format: 15 × 21, hardcover with dust jacket

Format: 15 × 21, hardcover with dust jacket

Number of pages: 288

We reviewed DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION via press volume provided to us by Star Comics.

Thus began the events of Dragon Ballseries born from the master’s mind Akira Toriyama back in 1984 and published in the magazine Shonen Jump from Shueisha. One of those particular works so big and famous all over the world that, while writing the little introduction to the story that I reported above, made me ask a simple question several times: Is there really anyone who still doesn’t know Dragon Ball?

In fact, it is not a series of impressive success in every corner of the world, but also in our Bel Pese the events of Goku and companions are often present in various media: the anime, broadcast on the broadcasters Mediaset almost repeated since 1996, videogames, one of the videogame certainties of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment which is repeated often and willingly in various sauces, and the manga, the one from which it all started, which started the enormous success, which for many years has been the spearhead of the publisher Star Comics.

And just from Star Comics has just arrived there DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITIONwhat, as its name indicates, is the definitive edition of the master’s immortal work Toriyama. At this point you are surely wondering why, please, should you choose this brand new edition among all those on the market? Let’s go into more detail!

DRAGON BALL ULTIMATE EDITION it is in all respects an improved version of the old Perfect Editionso much improved as to become a real gem in the hands of every hard and pure Dragon Ball fan. Of course, the price can throw off a bit, but just look at it for just a second, touch it, to understand its value. I mean, thinking about the price, it’s not that different from that of other manga offered by the Italian manga market, but with much less accurate editions …

This Ultimate Edition in fact it is not only a luxury product from the aesthetic side, but the most important detail that makes the mouths of readers and fans of the work water is without a shadow of a doubt a better adaptation of the texts (with onomatopoeias left in Japanese characters with relative translations) e the presence of those particular scenes that we have chosen to cut out, to censor, in editions such as the Perfect Edition.

This Ultimate Edition in fact it is not only a luxury product from the aesthetic side, but the most important detail that makes the mouths of readers and fans of the work water is without a shadow of a doubt a better adaptation of the texts (with onomatopoeias left in Japanese characters with relative translations) e the presence of those particular scenes that we have chosen to cut out, to censor, in editions such as the Perfect Edition.

In a small mountain town thousands of kilometers from civilization lives a boy named Goku, who has a strange tail and extraordinary strength! One day Goku meets Bulma, a city girl who is looking for the "Seven Dragon Balls", thanks to which it is possible to summon a legendary dragon ready to grant any wish: thus begins the long journey of the two in search of the orbs. Along the way Goku will find many friends, but also many enemies, and will discover the true nature of his exceptional power! To the delight of all comic lovers, here is finally here Dragon Ball Ultimate Edition, a very luxurious re-edition of the fundamental work of the master Toriyama which, with the recently updated texts, takes up the format and graphics of the "legendary" Perfect Edition.