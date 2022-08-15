After many years of being on Televisa, dragon ball went to TV Azteca, to everyone’s surprise. However, fans are noticing serious problems in this new broadcast of the anime, because before the already old edition of Channel 5, this time it has a new censorship that is cutting important visual fragments.

With the revival of Dragon Ball on national television, we had again a sample of how you want to see this type of animation. And it is that although anime is practically a classic in the region, the production of TV Azteca decided to put censorship to avoid showing scenes with fantasy violence.

These types of edits to anime products are actually quite common and have been experienced on several occasions in different franchises, such as Sailor Moon, where she sought to hide a lesbian relationship, as well as in Dragon Ball where scenes were cutor in many others where key elements for the visual style of each of the franchises were changed.

TV Azteca has not responded to this. Nevertheless, Mexican television has always been very modest when it comes to importing products. Now that this passed again to another owner of its transmission rights, it was evident that they would have to adopt their own standards, which are clear and always reflect the ideology of the companies in question.

On the other hand also TV Azteca secured many other anime franchise broadcast rights, such as One Piece and the Knights of the Zodiac.so we will have to wait to see how these can also be modified from their originals.

Again we will not be able to see Dragon Ball Z as Akira Toriyama would have wanted / Source: Toei Animation

Secondly, Dragon Ball was re-released in Mexico with the promise of continuing to broadcast linearly, something that was a constant criticism of Televisa.who decided to restart the sagas at highly arbitrary moments without giving any explanation or continuing with everything as established from the original.

