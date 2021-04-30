Thanks to the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes many characters in the franchise who were considered forgotten have returned to action. One of them is the wicked saiyan Turles.

He first debuted in the movie Dragon Ball Z: The Decisive Super Battle Across the Earth. Also known as Tullece or Tulece, is a deserter from the army of Freeza, and that he decided to try his luck on his own. This is how he decided to become a space pirate.

Turles has a new look in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

This villain is known for planting certain diabolical seeds in the worlds he visits, from which a tree grows that generates incredible fruit. When someone eats it, it gives them immense power.

But the plant from which it comes extracts life from the planet where it is planted and ends up destroying it. So that Goku and company had to face him to thwart his evil plans. It is an original creation on the part of Toei Animation.

Surprise! Dragon Ball Vegeta reveals his new form with evil

Turles I would return in the OVA of DBZ Gaiden: The Plan to Eradicate the Saiyans as a ghost Warrior. Return to battle the same way in Super Dragon Ball Heroes in the Planetary Prison Arc.

Later, it appears in the Universal Genesis Arc, thanks to To WA Y Fu, and for what was recently revealed, he will return in the next saga, that of the New Space-Time War. There are some details about it.

It may be related to Vegeta’s new form

Apparently it is now under the category of Evil Saiyan (Evil Saiyan) and thanks to this he can achieve the transformation of Super Saiyan 3. However, her hair is kept black instead of yellow, but it does have some golden highlights.

According to some, perhaps the corruption of this character is what ‘contaminated’ the fighting aura of Vegeta, and of which we spoke to you recently. At the moment it is a theory, but it sounds very interesting.

The point is that the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes It sounds very interesting. All due to the appearance not only of Turles, but also of Cell.

Or at least that’s to be expected due to a card from the arcade card game. As always, it should be noted that this anime is not part of the main line of the franchise. But it has become an alternative for those who are waiting for a second season of the series of Super.

Fountain.



