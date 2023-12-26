













Dragon Ball: Toyotaro surprises fans with his own version of Akkuman | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









The drawing of this old character dragon ball appeared on the franchise's official website. This is part of Toyotaro's monthly tradition of sharing his own interpretations of some heroes and villains. Here he always shows why he is a worthy successor to Akira Toriyama.

It should be noted that this time the 'prize' came twice for the fans. After all, Toyotaro decided to share a second drawing. This was from Ackman, the protagonist of Go! Go! Ackman, another of Akira Toriyama's lesser-known creations. It will surely be a pleasant surprise for those who remember it.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball Sparking Zero reveals its first trailer and is the successor to Budokai Tenkaichi that we wanted

It seems that Toyotaro wanted to say goodbye to 2023 with a curious trip to the past. Since he introduces us to a pair of characters who have practically the same name but with very different personalities. We now want to know with what illustration of dragon ball The first month of 2024 will surprise us.

When did this Dragon Ball character come out?

We don't blame you if you don't remember Akkuman, since it's been a while since we saw him. He was one of the villains who appeared in the Red Ribbon Army arc. That is to say, one of the first great adventures of Goku and company.

Source: Toyotaro

He was one of Uranai Baba's strongest warriors. He still couldn't handle Goku's abilities and natural talent. He even tried to kill him with a devastating attack that uses darkness in the opponent's heart. Since the little Saiyan was a noble and pure being, he was not affected by this. Have you already remembered it?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)