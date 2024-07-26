Dragon Ball Super came to an end in the anime and there is no sign of a continuation. However, now that SDCC — Comic-Con International: San Diego — is taking place, Toyotarothe saga’s cartoonist, drew the franchise’s protagonist in a very special way.

In principle, the illustration is part of the project of the official website of the series. The project is called Tried To Draw and From there emerged a resplendent Goku in his classic —not so classic anymore— orange attire. The drawing was specially created for SDCC.

The annual convention runs from July 25 to July 28, 2024. This year, a special place was opened so you can take a photo next to the panel drawn by Toyotaro himself.

Goku’s image will definitely appeal to nostalgiaeven though Toriyama is no longer with us, his beloved character will persist for much longer in the cultural spectrum of the world. In fact, we are facing the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball; remember that the trailer that presents the celebration series has already received an update, check out the details here Dragon Ball Daima shows us that it is betting on adventure in its most recent trailer.

Source: Bird Studio

Where can I watch Dragon Ball Super?

The series of Dragon Ball Super along with other installments of the franchise are available on the Crunchyroll platform. The more than one hundred episodes that the installment brings together are available here.

Remember that the manga work is still in serialization, but Following the passing of Akira Toriyama, the team decided to give ample space for mourningand the manga series has been suspended until further notice. It has already been reported that it will not be cancelled permanently, but we will have to wait a while before the characters return to brighten our days.

