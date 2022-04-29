The current artist behind Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaroshared a drawing with his own version of majin vegeta. This phase of the villain is well remembered by fans, so the positive responses to the cartoonist’s work were immediate.

The presentation of his art took place through the Twitter dragon ball official. As a way to promote a new interview, they showed their process for creating majin vegeta. This is linked to the content of her conversation, as she talked about the prince and her favorite phrases of him.

The process of Toyotaro to draw your version of majin vegeta is something worth seeing. Surely many cartoonists will be inspired to make their own version. Just by watching the video we realize the great work involved in creating something like this. See for yourself.

The comments on the account’s post dragon ball are surprised by the ability of Toyotaro. Some even say it’s amazing that he draws like this and are happy to learn that the artist is left-handed.

We recommend you: Goku should have forgiven Raditz in Dragon Ball Z, we tell you why

This illustration of Toyotaro on majin vegeta will be part of the mobile game Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle. Surely there will be many who download it simply to see this and other illustrations by the artist.

Toyotaro shows that he is ready in case of taking control of Dragon Ball

with this illustration Toyotaro demonstrates his ability to draw characters from dragon ball beyond those of Super. This could position it as a very good successor to Akira Toriyama to take the franchise into the future. After all, various rumors point to the withdrawal of the mangaka who gave us Goku and company.

Source: Shueisha

At the moment Toyotaro is the illustrator of the manga Dragon Ball Super and already has interference in creative and narrative decisions. Perhaps it is a matter of time before he is in charge of this long-lived and beloved saga. They would like to? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord where we talk about anime and other topics.