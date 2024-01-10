













Dragon Ball: Toyotaro prepares us for the next chapter with a new illustration









Toyotaro's illustration presents Goku in another version of his transformation and also reminds us that the manga does not have many more numbers that can be adapted to animation. The 100th chapter closed an arc and left a silent path for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

However, although there are still no further details, the artist – who has brought us the story of Akira Toriyama to the pages of the manga – commented that he is very excited about the future and that the plans are still underway.

He wrote the following on his social networks:

“I'm also working hard to make things even more exciting in what's to come after chapter 100, so please continue enjoying the Dragon Ball Super manga!” |

Source: Shuēisha

We know that there is still a dark evil in the universe of our beloved Saiyans; and although attention is quite concentrated on Dragon Ball Daima, this story will not stop. Let's see what surprises the couple of wonderful artists brings us!

We recommend you: Dragon Ball: an executive reveals what his plans are for the next 10 years

When is Dragon Ball Daima released?

The new series in the franchise should arrive sometime in 2024 and it seems that it could be officially distributed by Crunchyroll.

The story will follow our original cast in chibi versions, but it looks like there could also be a return to childhood gimmick. Without many details, everything remains speculation that, we hope, will be clarified soon.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)