The first confrontation between Goku and Master Roshi (as Jackie Chun) was an iconic moment in the manga and anime of Dragon Ball. It is therefore not surprising that the artist of DB SuperToyotaro, decided to recreate it through his art.

The illustration appears in Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine in its October 2024 issue. The publication of this art was in conjunction with the Goku’s Best Bout Poll on the official website of this franchise.

Toyotaro, regarding the design of Goku and Jackie Chun of Dragon Ballshared some comments. This artist begins by saying ‘I love this encounter! A flurry of jokes and techniques that can only be seen in this first part of the series!’.

That’s completely true, as the battles later became more serious, with almost no room for humor. That was definitely one of the most noticeable changes in the series.

The cartoonist of Dragon Ball Super highlighted ‘We will be able to see both Jackie’s experience and Goku’s talent in this splendid fight that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the end’. Toyotaro finished by saying ‘I really like Jackie as a character, so I made sure to be very particular with her pose!’.

The design of the characters that appear in the art puts them in very dynamic positions. It is a style that many appreciate.

Not for nothing the manga of Dragon Ball Super has so many fans. Many are currently waiting for it to return at some point, and it seems that Toyotaro is willing to make this happen in the not-too-distant future. But there is still no official information on this.

While the manga remains on hiatus, information continues to appear about Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zerothe same as a new MOBA-style video game based on Goku and company.

