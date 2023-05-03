













Dragon Ball: Toyotaro gives new life to one of Goku’s most fearsome enemies

Now, the work of toyotaro nothing else is summed up to the effort of drawing the stories of Akira Toriyama through the pages of Dragon Ball Super one month after another, he also shows his versions of characters that seemed forgotten or that, failing that, are not canon… Although they could be at any time.

On this occasion, Toyotaro gave a second life to Turles, the main villain of the third film of Dragon Ball Z: Chikyuu Marugoto Choukessen (The Decisive Battle for Earth).

The illustration of the DBS cartoonist shows a Turles eating the fruit of the tree of life, which gives him powers and puts him several levels above Goku who, during the aforementioned movie, has to work hard to defeat him.

It is worth remembering that this animation reached theaters in Mexico and Latin America and, honestly, it was moderately successful, because ultimately these animations were never part of the canon of the series.

Dragon Ball: Why does Turles look like Goku?

One of the questions that fans of dragonball are made is why Turles looks like Goku. In case there is no answer as such, we could only imagine that it is an evil version of Bardock’s son. It is even argued that they are similar because they are both low-class warriors.

The reality is that not even in the movies does it explain why Turles has that appearance or, failing that, if he is some kind of distant relative of the protagonist of the series. The truth is that it is unlikely that Toriyama will return to this character in canon of the series with any movie – besides that he already gave us a lot with Broly.

What do you think of Toyotaro's illustration of Turles? Did you like the design?