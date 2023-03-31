













Dragon Ball: Toyotaro brings back one of the franchise’s first villains | EarthGamer

For his illustration he decided to represent Garlic Jr. in his initial state. That is, when it is a small being that you would not consider a great adversary. However, he has that evil look characteristic of many villains of dragonball. Let’s hope that Toyotaro is also encouraged to draw him in his most powerful transformation.

Many fans reacted positively to the illustration. Some even went so far as to ask Toyotaro to make Garlic Jr. a part of the franchise’s canon. Let’s remember that being part of the Z movies, the battle with this villain is considered an alternate story.

Source: Toyotaro

Throughout Dragon Ball Supersome non-canonical elements became part of the franchise. Among them the appearance of Broly and the existence of Gogeta. So Garlic Jr. might still have a chance, if Toyotaro and Toriyama find a way to reinsert him into the story. They would like to?

Who is Garlic Jr. in Dragon Ball?

Garlic Jr. was the villain of the first movie of Dragon Ball Zwhich was known as Give me back my Gohan! in Latin America. This being comes to Earth in search of revenge against Kamisama, since he took the position of guardian from his father.

On his journey he learns of the existence of the dragon balls and decides to use them to wish for immortality. This causes him to end up kidnapping Gohan for possessing the four-star sphere. So it isn’t long before Goku and Piccolo come to the little boy’s rescue.

Source: Toei Animation

Some time after the movie, Garlic Jr. starred in his own arc within the Dragon Ball Z anime. However, this is considered non-canonical, since it was a mere filler to keep the series on the air while the androids arc arrived. Are you fans of this villain.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about anime and other topics.