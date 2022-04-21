With a franchise as well known as it is dragon ball we are surprised that there are not more attempts to give it a live-action adaptation. Although the truth is that it is probably due to the fact that his entry into the world of cinema with Evolution left a lot to be desired. Still, there is hope for a good adaptation in the future.

Perhaps with this in mind, an artist known as samukarts decided to give us the perfect version of 18 in the flesh. The powerful android is one of the most beloved and well-known characters in all dragon ball. Who better to play her than one of the most prolific actresses of our time: Scarlett Johansson.

This art shows that Scarlett Johansson would be the perfect Android 18 in a live-action Dragon Ball

Scarlett Johansson been very busy in recent years giving life to Black Widow in it cinematic universe of Marvel. Although with the farewell of his character in those tapes, perhaps it is time for him to look for other options. samukarts proves to us that dragon ball could be perfect for her.

With the help of magic Photoshop and his own talent samukarts introduces us to android 18 of meat and bone. For this he decided to use the face of Scarlett Johansson like the android. The truth is that the result was spectacular and makes us wish that it were a reality in a hypothetical film of dragon ball. Here we leave them.

It’s not the first time samukarts surprises us with his art that combines dragon ball with other actors. In the past she gave us a taste of what Simu Liu, the protagonist of Shang-Chi, would look like as Goku. Not to mention he gave us some nightmares with his combinations of El Chavo del 8 with various characters from Akira Toriyama’s best-known work.

Scarlett Johansson looks great like the android 18. Unfortunately, it will surely remain only in the fanart. There is no new adaptation of dragon ball planned for the immediate future. In addition to the fact that the actress might prefer to walk away from a film of this type after her experience with Ghost in the Shell. Do you think the role would fit? Tell us in the comments.

For more similar content, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]