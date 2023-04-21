













Yeah, that’s something your mom could hardly achieve. She is a very strong martial arts fighter, but on the scale of power in Akira Toriyama’s work, she is far behind other characters, such as the Saiyans.

While Milk surpasses Bulma, and perhaps Videl, he’s behind Android No. 18. But that didn’t stop one designer, horang4628, from imagining what he would look like if he could match the power of his children.

In the illustration that we share with you, we can see her with gray hair and red eyes, which are characteristic of this transformation. But the outfit that she wears of hers is the one she wore in the legendary World Martial Arts Tournament.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Yes, the same one in which he faced Goku, and although he ended up losing, he agreed to marry her. Ultimately, that’s why he had entered to participate, to remind him of his promise to the clueless Saiyan.

Ever since that happened, Milk completely forgot about his training in dragonballand gave priority to his children, like Gohan.

It’s a mystery how far he would have gone. Design from horang4628 does not suggest a different idea from the official canon.

How did Gohan get beast mode in Dragon Ball?

Gohan’s beast mode in dragonball and that Milk recreates in this contribution by horang4628 requires the Ultimate State or Unleashed Potential.

So far only this son of Goku has achieved it and thanks to Gosen Zosama’s Dance of Unlocking Potential.

Son Gohan Bestial, as he appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Super Herois an evolution of the Ultimate State and is something exclusive that Akira Toriyama created for this character.

Fountain: Twitter.

Is it possible that Milk achieved something like that? According to the story of the series, what Gosen Zosama did with his dance was to awaken Gohan’s hidden powers as a Saiyan.

Which is why he didn’t need to transform into a Super Saiyan to bring them out.

At least from the way things are run it seems that it is necessary to have an ancestry of these warriors. A good candidate for beast mode in the future would be Pan.

