It’s Salva (@salvamakoto), a Chilean illustrator who has been making designs inspired by dragonball as well as other popular anime. So she decided to pay attention to Kaulifla.

In his comment on Instagram he commented ‘new commission. I drew this girl in ssj2. Good Friday everyone guys!!!’. In this art appears Super Saiyan 2 Kaulifla, a transformation that suddenly appeared in the anime.

The first time was when she deflected an attack from Kale, who was transformed into a Super Saiyan Ravager. That was only for a moment, and it’s not a state I reach easily. But Goku helped him keep it.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

In design Salvo from Super Saiyan 2 Kaulifla’s Dragon Ball Super this illustrator decided to show her with a different outfit than the one that appears in the manga and anime. This seems to be very practical for training.

Various elements associated with the appearance of Super Saiyan 2 are present. The hair is more bristly with a prominent lock. Her hair is a light honey blonde shade, and her eyebrows are thin. The aura with rays is characteristic.

When does Kaulifla appear in Dragon Ball Super?

Kaulifla’s first appearance in Dragon Ball Super It was in the Toei Animation anime and in episode 88. In the manga it is up to chapter 32, and in relation to video games it appears in Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle.

The latter is a mobile title. Since then Kaulifla, like Kale, have gained more and more fans, who hope they will return to the series at some point. However, this has not happened yet.

Fountain: Instagram.

At least in relation to the main series, because in spin-offs or derivatives like Heroesthe card arcade and associated anime, the story is a bit different.

However, and in relation to Universe 6 in the manga, it does not seem that Goku and company pay him a visit and vice versa.

Right now the ultimate Warrior Z is more concerned about the threat of Black Freeza, so he doesn’t have time to visit or receive visitors.

