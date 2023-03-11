As such, Goku’s super saiyan transformation appears up to Dragon Ball Z and what triggers it is the fury that this Z Fighter feels when Frieza kills Krillin. But what would have happened if he showed up earlier?

We don’t say when Raditz came to Earth but rather back when this Saiyan was just a kid. That raises some issues with the way Akira Toriyama framed the story. However, a couple of artists figured it out.

The ones who did it were @manuel_shakiroff and @salvamakoto. The first of them drew a sketch of Goku as a child and about to face Piccolo Daimaku.

After the work inking and coloring fell to the second. This is how we can see Super Saiyan Goku as a child about to face this villain.

If this had really happened, this character would have fallen before, since a super saiyan has an incredible level of power.

With respect to his work@salvamakoto commented ‘good morning friends, this time we bring you this collaboration with Goku boy transformed into ssj vs piccolo daimaku, we hope you like it’.

who know dragonball They know that the idea of ​​Super Saiyan Goku as a child would upset what was proposed by Toriyama, since this mangaka always sought to show his growth as a warrior. Such a jump would be very abrupt.

Like, Goku, who can transform into a super saiyan in Dragon Ball?

In the main series of dragonballIn addition to Goku, there are other characters that can reach the state of super saiyan. Those are the cases of Vegeta, Trunks and Gohan of the Future, Trunks, Gohan, Goten and Broly.

This also applies to fusions, such as Gotenks, Gogeta and Vegetto. That with respect to Universe 7, but in Universe 6 it can be done by Cabba, Caulifla, Kale, and the fusion that results in Kefla. The same can be done by Goku Black.

The Original Super Saiyan, Yamoshi, an almost mythical being, is the first to achieve this transformation. What is necessary to acquire this status?

Only those who have latent potential, or after hard training, can reach it as long as they have S cells.

That is why it is something exclusive to pure Saiyans but also half-breeds are capable of achieving it. In the non-canon universe there are other examples.

