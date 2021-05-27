For much of the 1990s, movies from Dragon ball they were never canon within the history of Akira toriyamaHowever, its existence led to the existence of an extended universe from which many prominent characters were born. Among them appears Broly.

Broly is one of those broken characters that works perfectly in movies, games and even series. But now that it is part of the canon, it is more exploitable because it has many new stories to tell.

On this occasion, a fan made an art of Broly very special that the fans of Dragon ball and the comics are going to love it. Why? His appearance stands out and certainly keeps him from being that stubborn villain who just wanted to kill him. Goku and now it has other purposes.

The illustration was published by the account of @DevonClancy on Twitter and introduces Broly in Super Saiyan state with a white suit as if it were a superhero worthy of Marvel Comics.

Sure, this creation with the character of Dragon ball It was made on commission, so it’s interesting that it was shared in this way.

Will Broly return to Dragon Ball Super?

It is worth emphasizing that Broly appeared in the movie of Dragon ball super with an original story and better character development. Thanks to this is that today we have it as part of the canon of the series.

The thing is that in the manga it was only mentioned on one page so it seems difficult that they are going to take advantage of it again. If that’s not enough, we don’t see Broly as a supporting character in the Granolah arc that takes place in Dragon ball super.

The question at the moment is if this character could be added in the second film whose production is already on the mark. Anything can happen, so wait.



