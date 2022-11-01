The fusion has been one of the techniques most used by Goku and company throughout dragon ball. While fans remember the dance very well, they may not remember its origin. That is why today we are here to tell you about the beings that taught Goku the fusion dance.

Source: Toei Animation

The race responsible for teaching Goku fusion is the Metamoran. They shared their knowledge with the Saiyan in the time between his death in the Cell saga and the Great Saiyaman arc.. Shortly after, Kakaroto showed it to Goten and Trunks to fight against Majin Buu.

These beings dress in exactly the same way that the fusions do. In other words, they have a black vest, loose white pants and a band at the waist. This outfit was also adopted by the capsule corporation in Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission.

Although they do not appear again in the history of dragon ball it is clear that his contribution was quite important. Not only did it serve to keep Majin Buu at bay for a while, it was also an indispensable tool in defeating Broly. So now they know who to thank for the existence of Gotenks and Gogeta.

In which arc of Dragon Ball do the Metamoran appear?

Metamorans never actually have a physical appearance within dragon ball. Goku simply mentions them when he explains the fusion dance. Although they are extraterrestrial beings, from the planet Metamoran, the Saiyan met them in the afterlife, after dying because of Cell.

Source: Toei Animation

Although they do not appear physically, this race has been widely mentioned in different video games of the saga. mainly in Heroes and in deliveries xenoverse. Perhaps in the future Akira Toriyama will be encouraged to introduce us to a member of this race. Did you already know them?

