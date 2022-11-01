Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero showed Gohan in Beast mode. That’s right, the iconic son of Goku left the scientific questions for a moment and headed into battle.

Previously, Gohan confessed to his teacher Piccolo that he worked for a long time to achieve his Beast transformation, and Akira Toriyama justified this as well, mentioning that this transformation is much more powerful than Goku’s and Vegeta’s—this indicates that his power is beyond imagination—.

However, it will still take a long time to see it, because the series does not even have a formal record for resumption. And when that happens, he would come back to animate the Moro and Granolah arcs, in which, we should mention, Gohan barely makes an appearance.

Although, not everything is bad, Although we have to wait to see it on the anime screen, Beast Gohan is already available in a video game.

Beast Gohan available in Dragon Ball Legends

Dragon Ball Legends is a fighting video game, it was developed by Dimps, and distributed by Bandai Namco for iOS and Android mobile devices. belongs to the franchise dragon ball from Akira Toriyama’s manga. The video game was released in 2018.

It is very popular, more than 10 million people have downloaded it.

Through the official Twitter account of the video game, Dragon Ball Legends introduced Gohan in his Beast mode —in addition to other characters that were integrated into the video game catalog since October 18, 2022—.

In the promotional video, we can also see Piccolo and a cute Pan. Who knows what other surprises the delivery will bring.

How to watch Dragon Ball in chronological order?

(1986-1989) dragon ball

(1989-1996) Dragon Ball Z

(1996-1997) Dragon Ball GT

(2009-2011) dragon ball kai

(2014-2015) Dragon Ball Kai: The Final Chapters

(2015-2018) Dragon Ball Super

(2018-…) Super Dragon Ball Heroes

