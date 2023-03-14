Today the franchise dragonball is more than latent than ever, that is precisely because there are many active projects, this ranges from the manga of Super that is published, new movies and the announcement of another game in the series budokai tenkaichi. That itself makes fans carry out tribute illustrations of the characters.

Within the lore there are some fighters who have remained in the shadows, and just two of them are ten shin han and also Chaozan inseparable duo that we have seen since the beginning of the adventures of Gokueven with some cameos in Super. And now, an artist has decided to take them to the next level, letting us know how they would look fused together.

Here an image made by artists:

As you can see, it is a kind of Skin for have, in which he preserves many parts of his body intact, only that he takes on the intense white color of his companion who has helped him in countless battles. And although it could not have that many differences, it is clear that it should be thought that several of the techniques used will have twice the power.

It is worth mentioning that unlike other earthlings, have Shin They have proved his worth on certain occasions, one of which was distracting Cell While the Android Number 18 escaped so as not to be absorbed. Also her participation in the force tournament, trying to do everything possible so that her universe was not destroyed by Zeno-sama.

editor’s note: The truth expects more from this fusion, since the big character is preserved as it is, only the color of the small one is added. Also, the fusion steps don’t work, maybe they used the earrings.