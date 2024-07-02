If it ever crossed your mind what the fusion of Android 18 and Future Trunks might look like in Dragon Ballthen maybe you should check out SwapClothes’ artwork. He imagined what it would look like, and at the same time, he gives us an idea of ​​18’s fusion with Bulma.

Yes, all because Vegeta’s son’s hair is very reminiscent of his mother’s, so practically ‘He killed two birds with one stone’as the old saying goes. The result is striking.

Obviously, this would never happen in the main series. Dragon Ballalthough we are not so sure about spin-offs or derivatives. At least SwapClothes used something existing in the universe created by Akira Toriyama to support its idea.

This is how he took advantage of the Pothala Earrings, which allow anyone to fuse. The Fusion Dance is another path but the above is a much faster solution.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

SwapClothes’ art is accompanied by a simple explanation of how Android 18 and Trunks merged in Dragon Ball. This suggests that in an alternate universe of Future Trunks, Krillin’s wife is not a villain.

But a formidable threat appears, one so powerful that even two heroes alone cannot confront it. So both characters have no choice but to resort to fusion to face it.

Fountain: SwapClothes (DeviantArt).

Android 18 and Trunks were able to fuse despite being of different genders. This is not a problem; something similar happened before in Dragon Ballalthough deciding which one predominates is a matter of luck.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

In the history created by SwapClothes to support what happened mentions that Bulma and Mai contemplated this fusion. The latter was the most surprised, since her boyfriend ended up becoming a girlfriend. But this way of fusing is temporary.

