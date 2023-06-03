













The first one is Dragon Ball Z: Frieza’s battle against Goku’s fatherwhich had its premiere in Japan on October 17, 1990. In this new broadcast it will be available at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023.

While the tape mentioned above takes place in the times of the series of z, the one that follows is based on the original. We refer to Dragon Ball: The Legend of Sheng Longwhich came out on December 20, 1986 in the country of the Rising Sun.

It will also be broadcast on Azteca 7 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The third and last film on TV Azteca will be the classic Dragon Ball: The Sleeping Princess in the Haunted Castle.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

This animated film had its premiere in Japan on July 18, 1987. In the case of the Mexican television station, it can be seen at the same time as before but on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

If you are fans of the animated adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s work, you will surely want to write down the date and time of each tape in your diary.

Apparently TV Azteca plans to continue launching animated films of the series on this channel. So you should keep a close eye on it.

The Dragon Ball movies return to Open TV in Mexico! 🇲🇽 Throughout the next week, the Mexican open TV channel Azteca 7 will have three great Dragon Ball movie premieres. The first movie, which is really a TV special, to hit the signal… pic.twitter.com/ajxhsE8OnP — Goku (@Dios_Goku) June 1, 2023

So much Dragon Ball: The Legend of Sheng Long as DB: The sleeping princess in the haunted castle they are not part of the canon of the series.

Although in the case of the second it would not be so difficult to place it within the framework of the story due to the appearance of Lunch.

With respect to Frieza’s battle against Goku’s fatherIt’s part of the main plot. It even came to have a spin-off manga in which Bardock doesn’t die, but instead travels to the past.

In this story, Bardock faces Chilled, one of Frieza’s ancestors, and acquires the Super Saiyan transformation. Although Toriyama was not in charge of this story, he did design Chilled.

The movies in the series are a way of expanding the story of the series, and from time to time, some of its characters end up becoming part of the canon. One of the best examples in that regard is Broly, who is a nice addition to the main anime.

