Dragon ball It is a title that does not need presentations, over the years we have accompanied Goku and the Z warriors in all their adventures, in which characters such as Bulma, Videl, Milk and Android 18.

Sure fans have their favorites, but Which female Dragon Ball character do you think is most popular in Japan? Since many times this country has surprised us with tops quite different from those of Latin America.

In this case, Netorabo conducted a short survey about it a couple of days ago, and with atotal of 2,510 votes these were the results shared by a twitter account in English specialized in Dragon ball:

Android 18 – 1,307 votes Bulma – 516 votes Videl – 274 votes Launch – 187 votes Milk – 149 votes Mai – 101 votes Bread – 95 votes Others – 115 votes

An understandable Dragon Ball top, although with some surprises

There is no doubt that Android 18 is one of the community’s favorites, more than double Bulma in second place. What is surprising is how high he managed to reach Launch, a character that practically disappeared from the franchise.

We do not know if in our countries this top of the best female characters of Dragon ball would be repeated in the same positions, especially since probably Mai yes it would be more popular than Launch, at least.

Also, new characters like Kale Y Caulifla they did not make it to this top.

What do you think of the selection of Japanese fans? Do you agree? What would be your top of the best female Dragon Ball characters? Let us know in the comments.



